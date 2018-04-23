Yen Drop to Buoy Japan Stocks as Dollar Rallies: Markets Wrap

A weaker yen may support Japanese equities at the start of Tuesday trading after the dollar climbed while investors maintained focus on the U.S. Treasury market, where the 10-year note flirted with 3 percent.

The greenback strengthened against major peers as the yield on 10-year Treasuries hit 2.99 percent for the first time since 2014 before paring the rise. As the yen retreated, equity futures in Japan climbed. Stock markets in Hong Kong and Australia indicated small gains, though tech may suffer after U.S. semiconductor stocks continued their slide from last week following another chipmaker’s weak earnings. Aluminum prices plunged after the U.S. softened its position on sanctions against Russia’s United Co. Rusal.

Investors are questioning the implications of rising bond yields that were in part spurred by higher commodity prices and concern surrounding their inflationary effect on the wider economy. Volatility in interest rates markets remains low and equity volatility is well off the highs from earlier this year, indicating investors believe rising borrowing costs may not be enough to derail further stock gains for now.

Technology remains under pressure with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index now down more than 7 percent over the past four days. Another weak earnings report — this time from $8.3 billion European manufacturer ams AG — kept last week’s slide going after a string of earlier disappointments.

David Joy, Ameriprise Financial’s chief market strategist, on the prospect of U.S. benchmark yields hitting 3 percent Source: Bloomberg

Elsewhere, Aluminum slumped the most since 2005 after the Treasury Department signaled it may lift Rusal sanctions if Oleg Deripaska divests control.

These are some important events coming up this week:

French President Emmanuel Macron continues a three-day visit to the U.S.

U.S. GDP and jobless claims.

Earnings season continues. Among those reporting: Amazon.com, Samsung and Credit Suisse.

Amazon.com, Samsung and Credit Suisse. The European Central Bank has a rate decision on Thursday. Investors will watch for any sign that officials are preparing a shift in stimulus plans for their June meeting.

Bank of Japan announces its latest policy decision Friday and releases a quarterly outlook report.

Terminal users can read more in our markets live blog.

And these are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 added 0.5 percent in Chicago trading.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index advanced 0.1 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.1 percent.

The S&P 500 Index closed little changed on Monday.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.8 percent, reaching the highest in almost 14 weeks.

The euro was at $1.2207.

The pound traded at $1.3940.

The Japanese yen was at 108.71 per dollar after sinking 1 percent Monday.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose one basis point to 2.97 percent, after reaching the highest in more than four years.

Commodities