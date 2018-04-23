Van Crashes Into Pedestrians in Toronto; Driver Arrested

Law enforcement and first responders on scene at Yonge St. at Finch Ave. after a van plows into pedestrians in Toronto on April 23, 2018.

Several people were injured when a white van slammed into pedestrians on a crowded sidewalk in the north end of Toronto, sending numerous people to hospital. The driver was later arrested.

Police spokeswoman Jenifferjit Sidhu said it was too early to confirm the number of pedestrians struck or the extent of their injuries, and police did not yet know the reason for the collision. As many as eight to 10 people were injured, according to police. Sunnybook Hospital confirmed it has received seven patients from the incident.

A witness told CTV News that he saw a white van with red signage driving southbound on Yonge Street mount the sidewalk. “Every single thing that came in his way he just drove right on it,” the witness identified as Alex Shaker said. “He just destroyed so many people’s lives.”

Another witness who was driving behind the van said the driver was going about 70 or 80 kilometers an hour when he veered onto the sidewalk and “just started hitting everybody,” he told CP24 Television. Photos from the scene show that the van was a rental from Ryder System Inc.

The crash occurred near the Yonge and Finch intersection in the north end of the city, about 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) north of the downtown core. Yonge Street is Toronto’s main north-south street, and the main subway line runs along that artery. Businesses in the area include the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

The section of Yonge Street was cordoned off with yellow tape as police secured the area. Subway service between the Finch and Sheppard stations was suspended.

Lawmaker Reaction

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the House of Commons that he was just learning about the situation and would have more to say in coming hours. “Our hearts go out to anyone affected,” he said.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said he was on his way to the scene. “My thoughts are with those affected by this incident and the frontline responders,” he said in a statement.

“My thoughts are with everyone affected,” said Ontario Premier Kathleen Wynne, in a statement.

The crash happened as Group of Seven foreign and security ministers gathered in downtown Toronto for meetings.

— With assistance by Josh Wingrove, and Danielle Bochove