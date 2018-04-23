Ruling Party Candidate Scrapes Narrow Win in Paraguay Vote

Mario Abdo Benitez, a former senator from the ruling Colorado Party, won Sunday’s presidential election in Paraguay, in a surprisingly narrow victory over the opposition candidate.

Abdo Benitez, 46, a former senator, had 46.5 percent of the vote, with over 98 percent of voting stations counted, according to preliminary results from the electoral court. Former public works minister Efrain Alegre trailed with 42.7 percent of votes. Speaking at a press conference after the court’s statement, Alegre thanked his supporters, saying he respected the initial results, but would wait for final certification. The winner will take office August 15 when tobacco magnate and incumbent president Horacio Cartes steps down.

Speaking to a crowd in Asuncion, Abdo Benitez said he would work to win over those Paraguayans who voted for other candidates. “I invite them to be part of this story we are going to build together the coming years in Paraguay,” he said. “Today, I pledge to be a factor of unity in Paraguay.“

The new president will inherit one of the fastest growing economies in South America, but one that still suffers high levels of poverty and inequality. He has pledged to keep taxes low, but do a better job of collecting them to find higher spending on education and healthcare. The former senator has also promised to renegotiate the terms under which Paraguay sells power from the hydroelectric dams it shares with Brazil and Argentina.

“We see no major macro risks stemming from the elections, but the public sector debt burden is likely to continue moving higher,” JP Morgan strategist Diego Pereira said in an Apr. 12 note.

Paraguay has enjoyed a rare period of sustained growth during Cartes’ five-year term, with the economy expanding by an annual 6 percent between 2013 and 2017. However, an economic boom fueled largely by soybean and beef exports hasn’t erased many of the country’s dismal social indicators. More than a quarter of the population remains below the poverty line, and about a third of 15 to 19 year olds don’t receive any formal schooling.

Bondholders have certainly benefited from the landlocked South American country’s impressive GDP numbers and reasonably solid public finances. As of last week, Paraguay’s U.S. dollar debt had returned 42 percent since Cartes took office in August 2013, compared with average emerging market gains of 31 percent in that period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.