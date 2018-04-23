Major Emerging-Market Central Banks Are Most Surprising: Chart

Among Group of 20 economies, the number of central bank surprises has been relatively constant over the past eight years. But they haven’t been evenly distributed, according to Bloomberg Economics. Central banks in developed economies signal clearly to the markets -- the Federal Reserve, Bank of England, Bank of Canada and European Central Bank deviated from the median forecast just 3 percent of the time -- while China, Russia, India and Brazil surprised observers at 25 percent of their interest-rate decisions on average.