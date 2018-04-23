Here’s Why Everyone Is Getting Into the Home-Flipping Business

Earlier this month, real-estate listings portal Zillow Group Inc. announced it would start buying and reselling homes in Las Vegas and Phoenix. With Instant Offers, sellers who upload information about their home can get a bid from the company in as little as two days.

Here at last was a whiff of real disruption in the residential real-estate market. Over the past two decades, selling stuff in your attic, finding odd jobs, even listing a used car online has all become as easy as pointing and clicking. Almost alone, selling a house has remained stubbornly analog. You hire a real-estate agent, spend time repainting the walls and clearing out on weekends for buyer tours, then pay 5 percent to 6 percent of the sale price and try to recover from the most stressful transaction in your life.

Which is why I was confounded by the stock market’s reaction to Zillow’s news: The stock is down more than 10 percent since the announcement. “We were initially shocked,” wrote analysts at Deutsche Bank, by what looks like “a big shift out of a high margin, asset light, high ROIC business model to a risky capital-intensive move into a low-margin business.”

Looking at sheer numbers alone, the skepticism is easy to understand. The Seattle-based company lures prospective buyers to its family of sites with information about home prices and neighborhoods, then makes money by selling advertising to agents. Zillow isn’t challenging the status quo as much as skimming money off the top. Compared to the ad business, the process of buying, fixing and selling homes looks pretty gritty.

As I wrote a few years ago in a history of the online real-estate market, Rich Barton, a Zillow co-founder, realized early on that real-estate agents were probably not going to suffer the same fate as travel agents. Buyers depend on them for a complex and infrequent transaction, plus their lobbying group, the National Association of Realtors, is one of the most powerful in the country. Only Seattle-based Redfin, among the first generation of online real-estate startups, tried to really shake up the status quo by hiring its own agents and charging lower commissions. It’s currently about a third the size of Zillow.

Then in 2014, a San Francisco startup called OpenDoor started buying and selling homes in Phoenix. It uses algorithms to price properties and has local teams on hand to spruce them up and prepare them for sale.

Many folks disparaged OpenDoor’s model as risky and capital-intensive. But it might just have ushered in the long-awaited earthquake that is shaking up the industry. On the strength of its early traction and surging home prices, OpenDoor has raised $320 million in venture capital, struck a deal with home-maker Lennar to facilitate trade-ins and expanded to seven other metro areas. It may soon be raising even more money at a $2 billion valuation. A similar rival, OfferPad, is also growing quickly.

Zillow’s execs have clearly noticed and are eager to join the party. (Redfin joined last year with a direct home-buying service called Redfin Now.) None of these services are undercutting agents on price. The “iBuyers,” as some analysts call them, still charge around seven percent in fees. But they are relieving sellers of the considerable headache of fixing up and staging a house while giving them a chance at quick liquidity instead of a weeks- or months-long journey to find a suitable buyer.

Zillow, though, is doing just one thing differently from its new rivals. OpenDoor and OfferPad don’t use listing agents at all to resell the homes they buy. Zillow says it will still use agents as part of Instant Offers. After it all, it has a robust advertising business to protect, and it certainly doesn’t want to bite the hand that feeds it.

