Germany Is Said to Want to Help U.K. Banks But Needs Concessions

Germany wants to help U.K. banks get access to the European market after Brexit, but would need Britain to make concessions, according to a person familiar with the German government’s position.

With Brexit talks bogged down in divorce issues, the outlook for Britain’s financial services sector hasn’t been discussed yet. But the European Commission, which is leading negotiations on the EU side, has rejected the U.K.’s proposal for how its banks should operate in Europe after the split and is offering much more limited access instead.

The U.K. sees an opportunity to exploit in lingering divisions among EU member countries. In Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, Chancellor Angela Merkel consistently has said she wants to limit disruption to economic ties.

Germany wants to help Britain and sees itself in a position to foster a compromise when the time comes, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity. For a deal to work, the U.K. would have to accept the jurisdiction of the European Court of Justice and make an open-ended commitment to accept EU regulations, according to the person.

The U.K. had initially ruled out any role for the ECJ after Brexit, but Prime Minister Theresa May has shown some flexibility as she seeks to maintain market access for British companies.

With less than a year to go until Brexit, talks on the future U.K.-EU relationship started last week and a detailed, binding agreement on the future relationship will be sealed only after the U.K. has left.

The EU’s negotiating guidelines on financial services prompted debate between countries that are taking a hard line, such as France, and others that favor flexibility, including Luxembourg, which has close ties to London. Germany has signaled that it wants to uphold financial ties with London, in part to allow Europe to compete globally.

‘Equivalence’ Offer

As things stand, the EU will offer the U.K. access based on so-called equivalence, meaning the Commission unilaterally decides if another country’s rules are up to scratch. The U.K. rejects that approach as too limited in scope and unreliable as the EU can withdraw authorization at short notice.

Running parallel to Brexit negotiations, the EU is revising its rules on equivalence. They may be tightened further, making the EU’s offer even less attractive to U.K. institutions.