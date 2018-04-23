G-7 Ministers Must Make Case to Keep Iran Deal, Johnson Says

The Group of Seven understands the need to make the case for keeping the Iran nuclear deal, according to U.K. Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson.

Johnson, speaking to reporters Monday in Toronto, said foreign ministers discussed the Iran situation at length. His hope is to preserve the Iran deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action -- preferably with the U.S. -- rather than pick it apart.

“There’s a strong view around the table that we need to make a case for the JCPOA,” Johnson said. Despite “anxieties” about Iran’s behavior, he doesn’t want the U.S. to quit the deal but noted talks are underway for how to save it if that happens. “We don’t want to see that outcome, but clearly a lot of thought is going into how to keep a non-U.S. version,” he said. “Believe me, that is not our preferred option.”

The meeting began Sunday with a focus on Ukraine, Russia, North Korea, China and other issues. It’s being held with a notable exception; incoming Secretary of State Mike Pompeo hasn’t yet been confirmed, so the U.S. is represented by Acting U.S. Secretary of State John Sullivan. Others attending include Germany’s Heiko Maas, Canada’s Chrystia Freeland and Japan’s Taro Kono.

Russia, North Korea

Johnson said the G-7 would set up a group to study Russian interference in other democracies. “Russia is so unbelievably clever at kind of sowing doubt and confusion and spreading all this fake news and trying to muddy the water, so we think there’s a role for the G-7 in just trying to provide some clarity about what we all collectively think the Russians are doing,” he said.

The U.K. foreign minister praised Pompeo for his recent visit to North Korea, saying it’s “right to engage, right to talk,” and said the G-7 also expressed support for recent air strikes in Syria.

The G-7 ministers agreed they should never accept a nuclear-armed North Korea, Toshihide Ando, deputy press secretary to Kono of Japan, said in a briefing Monday morning. On Ukraine, the ministers “reaffirmed the importance of full implementation of the Minsk agreement” and, on Syria, Japan “stressed that the political solution through the Geneva process is the only option,” Ando said.