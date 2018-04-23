Emerging Markets Analysts Are Nervous About Rising U.S. Yields

Fears of rapid rise in inflation makes it a worry, SEB says

Two months ago, when the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield was approaching 3 percent, most analysts were quite sanguine about what it meant for emerging markets.

This time round it’s a different story, as concerns ranging from the possibility of a trade war to geopolitical risks permeate markets.

Developing-nation assets erased their gains last week as the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury climbed toward 3 percent. It rose further Monday, reaching a new 2018 peak of about 2.99 percent, the highest since January 2014.

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index of shares had its biggest two-day drop since March as of 10:10 a.m. in London, while a gauge of developing-nation currencies headed toward its lowest level in three months.

Here’s what investors and analysts say about the impact of rising U.S. yields:

‘More Negative News’

Toru Nishihama, an emerging-market economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute Inc. in Tokyo:

“The difference between now and two months ago when the U.S. 10-year yield approached 3 percent is that there is a lot more negative news now, including the trade friction between the U.S. and China. The global economy doesn’t look like it will just keep expanding one way, and many of the emerging economies are export-dependent markets”

At this point, the actual economic conditions remain strong if you look at the data, while the liquidity in the market stays ample. Doubt over bullish outlooks for global and emerging-market growth is rising. Therefore, this time around, gains in U.S. yields may have a more significant impact on EM assets

Psychological Level

Anders Faergemann, a senior fund manager at PineBridge Investments in London, which oversees about $85 billion in assets:

“We don’t feel anything material has changed in the economy to warrant a major shift in our investment strategy. The momentum is behind the move for higher yields but in reality we are still in a range for U.S. 10-year rates”

Three percent is “more of a psychological level than a real technical level” so breaking 3 percent won’t alter our investment strategy. Breaking 3.05 percent will be a bigger signal especially if we break 3.23 percent in the 30-year area at the same time

“Still, economic fundamentals have not changed significantly and my sense is that we are close to the peak in yields for the year as the U.S. economy is growing at a decent pace, but not breakaway speed, and global inflation is likely to peak for the year over the next month or two as we have argued from the end of last year”

Fear of Inflation



Per Hammarlund, chief emerging-markets strategist at SEB in Stockholm:

The U.S. 10-year yield at 3 percent is not by itself a problem for emerging-market assets, as long as the global and emerging-market growth outlook looks favorable. The problem for emerging-market currencies in particular is how fast U.S. rates move to the level

Fears of a rapid increase in inflation -- driven by rising oil and energy prices -- have taken hold and that is leading to a repricing of central bank and, in particular, Federal Reserve policy. A significantly faster pace of monetary tightening could lead to a slowdown in global growth and that would hurt emerging markets disproportionately

Currencies Are ‘Sensitive’

Takahide Irimura, head of economic research in Tokyo at Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co.