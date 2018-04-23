Center-Right Ahead in Molise Amid Italian Government Impasse

Five Star at 37% as two thirds of vote have been counted

Italy’s center-right alliance is set to win elections in the southern region of Molise, as President Sergio Mattarella prepares to make his next attempt to break a seven-week paralysis in the quest for a new government.

Voters in the mountainous area, Italy’s second-smallest region, backed the center-right candidate with 45 percent and Five Star Movement’s representative with 37 percent in Sunday’s elections, with two thirds of votes counted, data on the region’s website show.

Leaders from Matteo Salvini, who heads a center-right alliance and the euroskeptic League, to his junior ally ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi and to Luigi Di Maio of the anti-establishment Five Star flocked to campaign in Molise in a bid to strengthen their hand in the government talks in Rome.

Mattarella is expected to make a new move as early as Monday after a mediator mission by Senate speaker Elisabetta Casellati, a family lawyer by profession, failed to show a government of the center-right and Five Star is possible. The center-right led Five Star in the March 4 general elections but both are short of a majority.

Mattarella’s next options include giving Casellati a few extra days, or appointing Roberto Fico, speaker of the lower house, as a new mediator -- possibly with a broader task to find out if any working majority can be formed.

Mattarella is keen to avoid elections this year and could at some stage seek to engineer a government of national unity, urging all parties to support a figure possibly from outside politics.

Such an administration would likely be tasked with pushing the 2019 budget through parliament in the fall, and changing the electoral law with a possible majority bonus for the leading party or alliance. It may however prove short-lived, with new elections seen early next year.

Potential premiers of a government of national unity floated by the Italian media include Carlo Cottarelli, a former executive director at the International Monetary Fund, Alessandro Pajno, head of the Council of State -- Italy’s highest administrative court -- and ex-ministers Sabino Cassese, Giovanni Maria Flick and Paola Severino.

In Molise, results showed Forza Italia ahead of the League among the parties of the center-right coalition. Five Star remained the region’s biggest party, though with support below the 45 percent of the vote it got in Molise in the March vote for the national parliament.

The population of Molise has fallen by a fourth since the 1950s to just over 300,000 people as towns and villages lose especially their young; youth unemployment is just under 50 percent. Gross domestic product per head, at about 19,000 euros, is almost a third below the national average.