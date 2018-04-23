Armenian Prime Minister Sargsyan Resigns After Mass Protests

Armenian Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan suddenly resigned on Monday less than a week after taking office amid massive opposition protests.

“The people are against my rule,” Sargsyan, who took office as prime minister after serving as Armenia’s president for 10 years, said in a statement. “I am leaving my post.”

Serzh Sarkisian, left, and Nikol Pashinyan on April 22. Photographer: Vano Shlamov/AFP via Getty Images

The announcement came as demonstrators flooded the streets of the capital, Yerevan, for an 11th day on Monday demanding Sargysan’s resignation, and hours after police released opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan from overnight detention. Pashinyan’s arrest prompted the largest protest to date on Sunday, while scores of troops joined the anti-government movement on Monday for the first time.

The crisis erupted when the ruling Republican Party elected Sargsyan prime minister last week as Armenia completed a transition to a parliamentary republic in which executive powers were transferred from the presidency to the premier. Pashinyan accused Sargsyan of trying to rule indefinitely after two terms as president and demanded his resignation as thousands took to the streets in protest. Talks between Sargsyan and Pashinyan on Sunday broke up in minutes when the opposition leader said he’d only come to discuss the premier’s resignation. He was detained shortly after.