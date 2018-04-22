Trump Tempers His Optimism on North Korea: ‘Only Time Will Tell’

President Donald Trump tempered his optimism on North Korea on Sunday, saying that “only time will tell” how things turn out a month ahead of possible historic talks between the U.S. and North Korean leaders.

“We are a long way from conclusion on North Korea, maybe things will work out, and maybe they won’t -- only time will tell,” Trump said Sunday on Twitter. “But the work I am doing now should have been done a long time ago!”

In an earlier tweet, the president criticized NBC journalist Chuck Todd for suggesting that the U.S. had given ground to North Korea in negotiations. “Wow, we haven’t given up anything & they have agreed to denuclearization (so great for World), site closure, & no more testing!”

Sunday’s comments followed those from Trump on Friday after Kim pledged to halt nuclear testing in what was seen as a largely symbolic gesture aimed at softening the ground for talks between the two leaders. Trump hailed “big progress” and said he looked forward to the summit with Kim.

Kim told a ruling party meeting in Pyongyang on Friday his regime would suspend tests of atomic bombs and intercontinental ballistic missiles after achieving its goal of building a nuclear arsenal, the official Korean Central News Agency reported. North Korea will shutter its Punggye-ri test site, a secluded mountain facility believed to be damaged after a hydrogen bomb test in September.

Bombs in Hand

Although Trump referred to “denuclearization” by North Korea, the reclusive state’s media has steered clear of using the term. Kim’s remarks on Friday made no commitment to give up the estimated 60 nuclear bombs he already has.

White House legislative director Marc Short said Sunday that the administration has “cautious optimism” about North Korea.

The ongoing negotiations with Pyongyang reinforce the need for a fast vote to confirm Mike Pompeo as the new U.S. Secretary of State, Short said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

Pompeo, in his role as CIA director, recently traveled to North Korea in secret to lay the groundwork for Trump’s potential meeting with Kim.

On CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, Senator Bob Corker of Tennessee said Kim’s efforts should be met with “skepticism.” The Republican, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said North Korea’s leader has staged a “great public relations effort” to woo Trump.