Libya Pipeline Fire Crimps Oil Output Amid Fragile Recovery

A fire at an oil pipeline supplying Libya’s biggest export terminal reduced the North African country’s production by at least 40,000 barrels a day, according to a person familiar with the situation.

Output from Waha Oil Co. fell to about 260,000 barrels a day as a result of the fire along a pipeline connecting the Waha deposit in eastern Libya to the nation’s biggest export terminal at Es Sider, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The blaze was contained at midnight, and a team of technicians will arrive at the site later on Sunday to assess the damage, the person said. Waha Oil pumped about 300,000 barrels a day last month.

The disruption was the result of a “terrorist action,” Waha said in a statement on its website. Waha Oil is a joint venture owned partly by the state National Oil Corp., which said the incident could crimp Libya’s output by as much as 100,000 barrels a day.

The impact of the fire underscores the fragility of Libya’s oil recovery. The Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries member has struggled to boost production amid the lingering effects of political divisions and conflict that flared in 2011.

Loading Plan

Output has rebounded from 370,000 barrels a day two years ago but has hovered at around 1 million barrels a day level in stable periods and remains well below the 1.8 million that Libya pumped before the ouster and killing of former leader Muammar Qaddafi. Sporadic disruptions at major oil fields including Sharara and El-Feel have occasionally set back the revival.

Libya, with Africa’s largest crude reserves, pumped 990,000 barrels a day in March, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Es Sider is scheduled to load 14 crude cargoes in May, according to a loading plan obtained by Bloomberg. The tanker Panagia Armata is to arrive at the Mediterranean port on April 25, and no loading instructions are available, according to a person familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified because the matter isn’t public.