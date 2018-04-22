Fresenius Terminates $4.3 Billion Takeover of Akorn After Probe

Fresenius SE said it’s terminating a $4.3 billion acquisition of Akorn Inc. after finding what it calls data-integrity issues at the U.S.-based generic-drug company.

The German company said its outside experts found “material breaches” of U.S. Food and Drug Administration standards while reviewing drug-development records from Lake Forest, Illinois-based Akorn. In a statement Sunday, Fresenius said it had offered to delay its decision until Akorn had completed its own investigation, but was turned down.

The deal, announced a year ago, was intended to strengthen Fresenius’s foothold in the U.S. with a portfolio of generic intravenous drugs for cancer. The deal steadily lost attraction as increased competition for generic drugs eroded potential savings. Fresenius launched an investigation of the data after an anonymous tip earlier this year.

Akorn would have given Fresenius’s Kabi drugs unit access to a network of retail pharmacies and outpatient clinics, a broader range of potential customers for its products. An Akorn representative couldn’t immediately be reached for comment outside regular business hours.