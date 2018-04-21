Saudis Say `Dealt With' Riyadh Drone After Reports of Gunfire

Saudis Say `Dealt With' Riyadh Drone After Reports of GunfireBy
Saudi police said security forces “dealt with” a small civilian drone that was flying without authorization in an upscale neighborhood of Riyadh on Saturday.
Authorities have started an investigation into the incident, according to a brief statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.
The statement came after a video widely shared on social media in which heavy gunfire could be heard.
