Saudis Say `Dealt With' Riyadh Drone After Reports of Gunfire

By
Glen Carey

Saudi police said security forces “dealt with” a small civilian drone that was flying without authorization in an upscale neighborhood of Riyadh on Saturday.

Authorities have started an investigation into the incident, according to a brief statement carried by the official Saudi Press Agency.

The statement came after a video widely shared on social media in which heavy gunfire could be heard.

— With assistance by Vivian Nereim

    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal.
    LEARN MORE
    Have a confidential news tip?
    Get in touch with our reporters.