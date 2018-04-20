Trump Laments That Flynn’s Life Is Destroyed While Comey Profits

President Donald Trump kept up his war of words with James Comey on Friday, calling the former FBI director’s new book “third rate,” and suggesting it’s unfair that Comey is profiting.

"So General Michael Flynn’s life can be totally destroyed while Shadey James Comey can Leak and Lie and make lots of money from a third rate book (that should never have been written)," Trump said in a Twitter posting. "Is that really the way life in America is supposed to work? I don’t think so!"

Michael Flynn Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn pleaded guilty in December to lying to federal agents and is providing cooperation to Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. election and whether the Trump campaign was involved.

The latest attack by Trump keeps alive a months-long feud that burst into full conflagration a week ago when the first excerpts of a television interview aired in which Comey likened Trump to a Mafia boss and said it’s possible that salacious allegations in the so-called Steele Dossier involving Russian prostitutes are true. Comey is on a promotional tour for his book, “A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies, and Leadership.”