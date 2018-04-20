DNC Sues Trump Campaign, WikiLeaks, Russia Over Election Interference

The Democratic National Committee sued Russia, the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks alleging interference in the 2016 election, saying Russia launched a "brazen attack on American democracy" that began with a cyberattack on the committee.

The suit could force President Donald Trump’s 2016 staffers to answer questions under oath about campaign activities. The evidence gathered by the DNC may eventually be made public in court filings and at a trial -- in contrast to information obtained through Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s probe of Russian interference, which may not be publicly disclosed.

Many of the allegations reflect conclusions of major U.S. intelligence agencies.

The suit, filed Friday in Manhattan federal court, includes claims of illegal hacking and racketeering and seeks unspecified damages, along with a declaration that the Trump campaign, Russia and WikiLeaks conspired to steal information.

The committee accuses Russian intelligence of hacking into its computers, penetrating its telephone systems and gaining access of tens of thousands of documents and emails. The Russians then used the information to destabilize the U.S. political environment, denigrate Hillary Clinton and support Trump, according to the complaint.

They found a "willing and active partner" in the Trump campaign, whose agents "gleefully welcomed Russia’s help," sought its illegal assistance and secretly communicated with individuals tied to the Russian government, the complaint says.

"As stolen DNC information was strategically released into the public sphere, then-candidate Trump openly praised the illegal disseminations and encouraged Russia to continue its violations of U.S. law through its ongoing hacking campaign against the Democratic party," the committee said.

The case is Democratic National Committee v. the Russian Federation, 18-cv-3501, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York.