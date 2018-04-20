Kim Jong Un Says No Need for More Nuclear or Missile Tests

North Korea has achieved its goal of developing nuclear weapons and does not plan to conduct further nuclear or intercontinental ballistic missile tests, its state-run media reported, citing leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim said the regime’s nuclear test site in the northern area of the country has completed its mission and will be dismantled, the Korean Central News Agency said in a statement, without elaborating. The comments come ahead of his planned meeting next week with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and a possible summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in May or June.

“I solemnly declare that we have accomplished credible weaponization of nuclear forces,” Kim was quoted as saying at a Friday party meeting. “Our decision to suspend nuclear tests is part of the world’s important steps for nuclear disarmament and our republic will join global efforts to completely suspend nuclear tests.”