If Anyone Meddled With Ruble It Was Trump, Not Russia: Investors

And its future seen hinging on whether there are more to come

To an already long list of American grievances against Russia, President Donald Trump added a new item this week: Currency manipulation.

But analysts say that on that count, Russia’s not guilty. It’s White House policy, not Kremlin strategy, that’s depressing the ruble. And investors say that where the Russian currency moves from here may largely depend on what Trump does next.

The ruble’s slump last week was triggered by a new round of U.S. sanctions, some of the harshest measures imposed in several years of political tension. The targets included aluminum giant United Co. Rusal and its main owner, Oleg Deripaska; and the effects have rippled through global commodities markets. The currency stabilized after a two-day slide of about 8 percent.

Then, in a tweet on Monday, Trump lumped Russia in with China as countries that are “playing the Currency Devaluation game.’’ Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin followed up the next day, calling the comments a “ warning shot.’’

Not Making Sense

The U.S. and others have long blamed China for such practices. Leveling the charge at Russia -– whose trade with the U.S. is too small to make it onto the list of countries scrutinized by the Treasury -– is something new.

“The message from the president on the currency did not make sense,” said Doug Rediker, founder of political consultancy International Capital Strategies LLC in Washington, and a former board member of the International Monetary Fund. “One could argue that any weaker Russian currency would not be the result of Russian manipulation for competitive advantage, but rather the result of actions taken by the U.S.”

The sanctions sent Russian debt and equity markets into a tailspin, forcing the government to cancel a bond auction last week for the first time since 2015. By weakening the ruble, the knock-on effects could include higher inflation and a squeeze on household spending, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

The measures were intended to punish Moscow for meddling in the 2016 U.S. election – one episode in the steady deterioration of ties, which hit a new low this month as the two nuclear powers traded military threats over Syria.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said more financial penalties were imminent over Russian conduct in that conflict -- and then other administration officials said they weren’t. And it’s precisely that uncertainty that’s making it hard for ruble investors to figure out which way to bet.

‘Is It Toxic?’

“The fundamental case remains a supportive one,’’ said Alessio de Longis, a New York-based portfolio manager at Oppenheimer Funds Inc., which oversees more than $249 billion in assets. He said he’s cut back on ruble holdings, part of a broader reduction of emerging-market currencies as volatility increased, while remaining overweight.

“Is it toxic at the moment as a result of increased volatility and a lot of the open questions out there? Yes,’’ de Longis said of the ruble. “Is it toxic, is it a bad asset from a valuation and fundamental case? No.’’

The ruble retreated 0.9 percent to 61.42 per dollar as of 11:02 a.m. in Moscow, trimming its gain in the week to 1 percent.

Paul Greer says that the ruble’s prospects, like its recent past, will be shaped by U.S. policy. A London-based money manager at Fidelity International, he’s underweight Russian corporate and sovereign debt, citing the “extreme uncertainty that persists with the future path of U.S. sanctions escalation.’’

The risk of further punitive measures “is still very much there,’’ he said.

— With assistance by Ben Bartenstein, Jordan Yadoo, and Saleha Mohsin