Global Yield Surge Defies Skepticism on Inflation's Momentum

Rising inflation expectations in the world’s biggest economy pushed up U.S. benchmark yields this week, putting pressure on rates to climb around the world and causing more than a few heads to swivel.

Even as Federal Reserve officials tamped down concern of a price surge in America, yields ticked higher from Tokyo to Frankfurt and New York. The yield of a $51 trillion Bloomberg Barclays index of global sovereigns and corporate debt is approaching a four-year high of 1.949 percent.

After the oil rally spilled over into metals, sanctions against Russia helped push the Bloomberg’s Commodity Index to near the highest level since 2015. Fixed-income traders so far are taking it in stride. The moves are relatively gentle, with Treasury long-bond yields still below their February highs.

“We’ve had an unexpected rally in oil, tax stimulus, strong employment in the U.S. plus Fed remarks about rising inflation, and this kind of feeds on itself,” said Joe Lovrics, Citigroup Inc.’s Iberia Markets head in Madrid. “But actually there’s no overconcern yet in the market of inflation drifting dramatically higher -- if you look at long, medium or short Treasuries. In fact there’s a growing group talking about the U.S. economy actually cooling now.”

Fed official Loretta Mester mentioned inflation 18 times in a prepared speech Thursday, saying she doesn’t expect it to pick up sharply even as unemployment is likely to fall below 4 percent this year and remain there through 2019.

In Europe, where the European Central Bank’s unconventional stimulus has been crushing rates since 2015, ECB President Mario Draghi is seen taking longer to lay out its plan to exit that program as protectionism threatens the euro-area outlook, economists said in a Bloomberg survey.

Traders driving up inflation-protected securities in bets on faster price growth took a breather mid-week, and the TIPs market dipped after a one-month rally.

Yet, there’s still upward momentum in cash bond yields and inflation markets. A projection for price growth in America over the next five years -- derived from inflation swaps -- rose to its highest level since August 2014 on Friday.

“Our view is there’s strong underlying pressure driving inflation up pretty much globally,” Aviva Investors Chief Executive Officer Euan Munro said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We were quite constructive on commodities anyway -- this is accelerating it.”

