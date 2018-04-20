FCC Gets Skeptical Reception in Case Related to Sinclair's Deal

The U.S. Federal Communications Commission faced skeptical questioning from judges about a rule change that made way for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.’s proposed acquisition of Tribune Media Co., raising the possibility of turmoil for the $3.9 billion deal.

Judges at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit on Friday questioned why the FCC had reinstated a rule allowing owners of some TV stations to count just part of their audience when tallying holdings against a national limit of 39 percent. Sinclair’s deal for 42 Tribune stations as proposed last year would raise its portion to 72 percent.

After the questioning from the three-judge panel, most signs point to an FCC loss, possibly a unanimous one, which sets up a race for Sinclair to close before the decision comes out, said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Matthew Schettenhelm.

Sinclair is “working to finalize matters” with antitrust regulators who are scrutinizing the deal for its effect on competition at the Justice Department, according to an April 18 filing by the company at the FCC, which also is vetting the merger. The Maryland-based broadcaster has said it’s willing to sell TV stations to comply with ownership limits.

The case against the FCC was brought by policy groups that oppose media consolidation. They want the FCC to revert to its earlier stance that counts the entire audience with no discounts.

The case is Free Press v. Federal Communications Commission, 17-1129, U.S. Court of Appeals, District of Columbia Circuit (Washington).