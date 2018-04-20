Facebook Set Lobbying Record Ahead of Cambridge Analytica Furor

Mark Zuckerberg listens during a joint hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Committees in Washington, on April 10.

Facebook Inc. set a lobbying record in the first quarter ahead of an uproar over the leak of data on millions of users’ without their permission.

The company spent $3.3 million, according to disclosures filed with the government Friday, up from the $3.21 million it spent in the same period a year earlier, which represented the company’s prior high.

The world’s largest social-media company lobbied on issues including federal privacy legislation, online advertising, internet privacy and security, the filing said. It also referred to "general discussions on data breach," without providing further details.

Toward the end of the quarter, Facebook was hit by revelations that data on millions of users had been improperly obtained by Cambridge Analytica, a firm that worked on President Donald Trump’s 2016 election campaign. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg was grilled on the issue by Congress in April and some members of both parties are considering privacy legislation.

Facebook lobbied the White House, the Senate, the House of Representatives and government agencies including the Federal Trade Commission and Federal Communications Commission, the company also said in its disclosure.

The social media site had already endured more than a year of criticism for its role in the spread of fake news, online extremism and Russia’s campaign to swing the 2016 presidential election to Trump.