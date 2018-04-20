Drugmaker Group Sets Lobbying Record

The main trade group for U.S. drug manufacturers and pharmaceutical companies set a record for lobbying spending in the first three months of 2018 as they face pressure from President Donald Trump and lawmakers on drug pricing, generic medicine and trade.

The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America spent $9.96 million on federal lobbying, according to a disclosure filed Friday. The group increased its spending nearly $2 million from the same period in 2017, when it also set a quarterly high. Lobbying spending was reported twice a year until 2008.

PhRMA lobbied against legislation to stop drugmakers from denying generic-drug companies the ability to study their products to bring low-cost competition to market. At one point, the measure was close to being included in budget legislation passed by Congress in February.

PhRMA won that battle but ended up taking a rare loss that will cost them billions. Looking for ways to raise funds for the budget measure, lawmakers changed a formula under Medicare’s prescription-drug benefit that will require drugmakers to offer larger discounts to seniors with high medical bills.

Trump has repeatedly vowed to bring down soaring drug prices -- he said companies are “getting away with murder” -- and has tasked his administration with finding ways to do it. A group of administration officials is working on a plan expected to be unveiled later this month, and lawmakers have also introduced bills to squeeze the industry.

Trade Issues

Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar, a former Eli Lilly & Co. executive, told reporters in March that the administration is considering regulatory actions and plans to seek input from companies, consumers and others that could be affected.

PhRMA also lobbied on intellectual property and trade as Trump renegotiates the North American Free Trade Agreement and other U.S. deals and threatens tariffs on imported Chinese products. On several issues, the group disclosed that it lobbied the White House directly.

Several individual companies also reported their expenditures. Novo Nordisk A/S, a Danish drugmaker that focuses on diabetes care, spent a record $1.46 million, according to federal lobbying disclosures. That was up from $1.27 million in the first quarter of the prior year, which was also a high for the company.

Eli Lilly & Co. spent $1.34 million, down from $1.39 million a year earlier. Abbott Laboratories spent $790,000 in the first quarter, the same as it had in the same period in 2017.

Some major drugmakers, including Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc. and Bayer AG, haven’t yet disclosed their lobbying for the quarter.

Insurers also stepped up their lobbying efforts. A trade group, America’s Health Insurance Plans, spent $2.28 million in the first quarter, up from $1.65 million a year earlier, according to the filings.

Insurers were pushing hard for a legislative package to stabilize the Obamacare insurance market. They wanted Congress to offer states money to help pay for those with the most expensive care and fund subsidies Trump cut off in October that help insurers offset low-income consumers’ out-of-pocket costs. It became clear in March the package was unlikely to pass.

— With assistance by Mark Niquette