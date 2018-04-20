Chipmakers Sell Off With TSMC After Weak Forecast Raises Concern

Asian technology stocks joined semiconductor makers in a global swoon after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., Apple Inc.’s main chip supplier, issued a disappointing sales forecast that rekindled concerns about a waning smartphone market.

TSMC fell as much as 6.8 percent -- its biggest intraday loss since February -- after it predicted that sales for the current quarter will be a billion dollars less than analysts had projected. That followed a report by the International Monetary Fund this week saying smartphone shipments declined for the first time, a reminder that the industry’s best days may be in the past.

Samsung Electronics Co. fell as much as 2.2 percent, while SK Hynix slid as much as 3.8 percent. Shares of Japanese semiconductor equipment and silicon wafer makers, including Tokyo Electron Ltd. and Alps Electric Co., also fell.

“TSMC’s exposure to the iPhone is high and today’s guidance proves that the company is just another victim of weak iPhone demand,” Mark Li, an analyst at Bernstein, said in a post-earnings note. “‘The downside in crypto may be more imminent than what we identified before (in a previous report). We expect negative market reactions despite the long-term structural picture being unchanged.”

Chip and chip-equipment stocks beyond Asia had fallen on the news. Applied Materials Inc., which sells TSMC production machinery, fell as much as 7.2 percent. Broadcom Inc., another TSMC customer and a major supplier of phone parts, fell as much as 3.6 percent. European chip stocks also weakened, with Dialog Semiconductor PLC declining 4 percent and STMicroelectronics NV dropping 3.3 percent.