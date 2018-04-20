Canadian Inflation Quickens Less Than Forecast to 2.3%

Canada’s inflation rose at the fastest pace in more than three years in March, though gains were slower than forecast.

The consumer price index climbed 2.3 percent from a year earlier, the most since October 2014, Statistics Canada said Friday from Ottawa. That lagged the consensus forecast of 2.4 percent, and the monthly increase of 0.3 percent also trailed expectations.

The agency also reported retail sales rose 0.4 percent in February, matching forecasts, but excluding autos, retail sales were flat, missing the consensus for 0.4 percent.

Highlights

The three core measures preferred by the Bank of Canada averaged 2.00 percent in March, compared with 2.03 in the prior month

Stripping out a 17 percent gain in gasoline prices the inflation rate was 1.8%, unchanged from February

Services prices rose 2.7 percent, the fastest since September 2011, and goods increased 1.8 percent

Inflation averaged 2.1 percent in the first quarter, the highest since the third quarter of 2014



The report is a key benchmark for the Bank of Canada, which held its key borrowing rate unchanged at 1.25 percent Wednesday. Governor Stephen Poloz is expected to increase the rate twice more this year, depending how inflation behaves in an economy operating close to full output.

“The deluge of data released today in Canada generally under-performed consensus expectations, but not by enough to alter the overall outlook for the economy,” Royce Mendes, economist at CIBC World Markets in Toronto, wrote in a research note. “The underwhelming readings on prices will delay calls for an acceleration in Bank of Canada rate hikes.”

The central bank lifted its first quarter inflation estimates on Wednesday to 2.1 percent, from 1.7 percent, and the 2018 prediction to 2.3 percent from 2 percent. The Bank of Canada targets inflation at 2 percent.

Canada’s dollar reversed gains after the release, and was down 0.2 percent to C$1.2694 per U.S. dollar at 8:45 a.m. Toronto time. Five year-government bond yields were unchanged at 2.17 percent.

Other Points

Prices rose in all eight major categories except clothing and footwear, which declined 0.1 percent

For the three core inflation measures the ‘common’ and ‘median’ indexes were unchanged from February at 1.9 percent and 2.1 percent. The ‘trim’ index weakened to 2 percent from 2.1 percent

Mortgage interest costs increased 2.8 percent in March, the eighth consecutive gain. It’s the biggest rise since April 2009

