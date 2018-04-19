Weir to Buy Esco in $1.29 Billion Enterprise-Value Takeover

Weir Group Plc plans to acquire U.S. competitor Esco Corp. at an enterprise value of $1.29 billion as the U.K. industrial-pumps maker adds to its mining-equipment product line in a revamp.

The purchase will lead to $30 million in cost savings and help earnings starting in the first year of Esco’s takeover, Glasgow-based Weir said Thursday in a statement. The manufacturer will also sell its Flow Control division as it narrows its business line-up and takes advantage of a revival in its target industries.

“We are acquiring a high quality business at the right time, with the market in the early stages of its recovery, providing opportunities for long-term growth,” Chief Executive Officer Jon Stanton said in the statement. The company is focusing on “an improved mix of mining and oil and gas markets.”

Metals mining has been rising, with the segment supplying battery makers expanding as electric-car manufacturing takes off, while oil production is also gaining, especially in the U.S. Weir’s orders last year jumped by one-fifth as contracts from oil and gas industry surged 67 percent.

Closely held Esco, which is based in Portland, Oregon, has 70 factories in 20 countries and specializes in extraction equipment. The U.S. company said it expects “no significant changes” to its workforce or sites.