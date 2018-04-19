U.S. Weighs Emergency Powers to Curb Tech Investments by China

Goal is to clamp down on acquisitions of sensitive technology

The Treasury Department is considering using an emergency law to curb Chinese investments in sensitive technologies in the U.S., said Heath Tarbert, an assistant secretary in the agency’s international affairs office.

The move is part of President Donald Trump’s plan to punish China for what the U.S. sees as violations of American intellectual-property rights. The president asked Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin to consider investment restrictions on Chinese firms after the administration released the results of its probe into China’s IP practices last month.

Mnuchin has until around May 21 to propose executive action to address concerns about investments in the U.S. “directed or facilitated by China in industries or technologies deemed important,” according to the March 22 presidential memo.

Treasury Department officials are working on plans to identify technology sectors in which Chinese companies would be banned from investing, such as semiconductors and so-called 5G wireless communications, Bloomberg News reported March 27.

Tarbert, who spoke Thursday at an event in Washington, said Treasury is also supporting a bipartisan bill that would expand the authority of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, which reviews transactions for national-security concerns.

The move to possibly invoke the emergency law -- the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, or IEEPA -- is a separate effort, Tarbert said. It would allow the president to declare a national emergency in response to an “unusual and extraordinary threat,” according to the law. After declaring such an emergency, the president can block transactions and seize assets.

The directive from Trump to consider investment restrictions deals only with China, Tarbert said.

“That’s a separate process that’s ongoing, but the CFIUS office is not working on that. We have separate offices in Treasury which are considering those two issues distinctly,” Tarbert said.