U.K. Retail Sales Fall More Than Forecast Amid Snow Chaos

U.K. retail sales plunged in March as snow and freezing temperatures kept consumers indoors and disrupted deliveries of stock.

The volume of goods sold in stores and online declined 1.2 percent, double the drop predicted by economists, figures from the Office for National Statistics Thursday show. Sales excluding auto fuel fell 0.5 percent, also more than forecast. The pound weakened after the data.

Travel chaos paralyzed Britain from late February when the Beast from the East and then Storm Emma brought sub-zero temperatures and blizzard-like conditions to much of the country. Another blast swept in around the middle of the month.

Among the worst hit were sales of clothing and household goods, down 0.7 percent and 0.2 percent respectively. Supermarkets saw sales fall 0.6 percent and sales of auto fuel plunged 7.4 percent.

The pound dropped for a third day, falling 0.2 percent to $1.4176 as of 9:40 a.m. In London.

Consumers turned to online shopping and local food stores amid the bad weather. Department stores were a beneficiary, seeing sales rise 0.8 percent on the month. Online sales overall accounted for 17.4 percent of sales in March, a record high.

Easter Boost

There was also a boost from spending on gifts ahead of Mother’s Day and Easter, with the long holiday weekend starting earlier than usual this year on March 30.

Sales between January and March fell 0.5 percent, the worst quarterly performance in a year. That will knock 0.03 percentage point off GDP growth, which is expected to have slowed in the period. The March survey covers the period between Feb. 25 and March 31.

Weather disruptions last month added to the problems facing retailers from home-improvement chain B&Q to department store Debenhams, which issued a profit warning Thursday amid weaker demand for discretionary items. An inflationary squeeze on incomes, rising costs and competition from Amazon.com and other online operators have made retailers among the worst performing shares this year.

While the pressure on living standards is easing, consumers are expected to remain relatively cautious, especially with more Bank of England interest-rate increases looming. Among G-7 economies, only Italy and Japan are forecast to grow less than Britain over the next two years.