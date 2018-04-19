Soros's Foundation to Exit Hungary Amid Crackdown, Presse Says

Billionaire philanthropist George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, which funds dozens of non-governmental organizations in Hungary, will move its staff out of Budapest amid a government crackdown on civil society, Austria’s Die Presse newspaper reported Thursday.

OSF will move about 100 employees to Berlin, its president, Patrick Gaspard, told staff in Hungary, according to Die Presse. The charity didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment outside of business hours.

The move follows the re-election of Prime Minister Viktor Orban for a third consecutive term earlier this month, after a campaign demonizing Hungarian-born Holocaust survivor Soros and promising a crackdown against NGOs he supports. Orban has condemned the European Union’s liberal democratic model, based on checks and balances and a thriving civil society, and has pledged to create an “illiberal state” modeled on countries such as Russia or Turkey.

OSF, which is active globally, established its first office abroad in Budapest in 1984 to support the democratization of the then still communist country. The charity is the main conduit for aid to more than 60 Hungarian NGOs and has spent more than $1.6 billion on democratic development in eastern Europe and the former Soviet Union in the past 30 years.

Orban, who received a Soros-funded scholarship in 1989, has pledged to pass a bill his government submitted to parliament before the election to tax funds NGOs receive from abroad and to penalize those that are deemed as supporting “illegal” immigration.

Central European University, another institution established by Soros in Budapest and targeted by the premier, has announced plans for a satellite campus in Vienna as it considers whether it can continue to operate in Hungary.