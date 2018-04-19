Philip Morris Plunges the Most in a Decade on Slump in Cigarettes

The seller of Marlboros outside the U.S. misses on revenue

Falling smoking rates may be good for global lifespans, but it’s bad news for Philip Morris International Inc., whose bet on reduced-risk products has been slow to pay off.

The seller of Marlboros outside the U.S. reported revenue excluding excise taxes of $6.9 billion, less than the $7.03 billion that analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had been projecting. Shares slipped as much as 15 percent as of 10:17 a.m. in New York, the biggest intraday drop since 2008.

As global smoking rates decline, tobacco companies are trying to keep up performance by boosting prices and introducing new products. That didn’t fully pan out last quarter as sales were hit by increased taxes in Saudi Arabia and slower demand. Cigarette shipments fell 5.3 percent in the first quarter, offsetting a rise in heated tobacco unit deliveries.

Philip Morris has developed four “platforms” it says are less harmful than cigarettes. The first, called iQos, heats a tobacco plug without setting it on fire. Chief Executive Officer Andre Calantzopoulos has said he envisions a world where all 1 billion smokers have switched to reduced-risk nicotine delivery systems.

Other tobacco companies’ shares also fell in Thursday trading. Imperial Brands PLC was down as much as 5.2 percent, while British American Tobacco PLC dropped nearly 8 percent, triggering a halt in trading.

New Platforms

IQos was available in 38 markets as of February. Platform 2 was introduced in a city test in the Dominican Republic in December. That product, called TEEPS, is a second heat-not-burn offering that resembles a regular cigarette with a tip that prevents it from setting on fire. The company plans to launch a consumer test for the third platform, a nicotine inhaler, this year, and it expects to release a next-generation version of Platform 4, an e-vapor offering.

IQos could soon be available in a major market: the U.S. Philip Morris’s sister company Altria Group Inc. would sell the product under a licensing agreement in the event that it receives Food and Drug Administration approval.

The company raised its earnings guidance for 2018 by 5 cents to between $5.25 and $5.40, primarily due to a lower tax rate. That new forecast takes into account lower-than-expected growth in Japanese device sales.

Japanese Demand

“We are now reaching more conservative adult smoker segments that may require, at least at first, slightly more time for adoption,” Calantzopoulos said in a statement. “Even if this temporary dynamic in Japan persists, we remain on track to double our worldwide in-market sales of heated tobacco units compared to 2017.”

Wells Fargo & Co. analyst Bonnie Herzog said the lower-than-expected Japanese demand for non-cigarette products will pressure stock prices Thursday. However, she said she isn’t concerned because it “reflects iQOS entering a more mature phase of growth” and “doesn’t detract from its strong growth prospects globally.”