P&G to Buy German Merck's Consumer Unit for $4.2 Billion

Procter & Gamble Co. said it will buy the consumer-health business of Germany’s Merck KGaA for 3.4 billion euros ($4.2 billion), adding a staple of over-the-counter products to the U.S. giant’s lineup.

The deal enables the maker of Pepto-Bismol and Crest toothpaste to expand its consumer health care business by adding vitamins and pain medication while extending its geographic reach. Merck put the the unit up for sale last year as it pumps money into testing new drugs such as the cancer medicine Bavencio. The business sells brands like Seven Seas cod liver oil and Femibion supplements for pregnant women.

Several big drugmakers have been considering selling their consumer divisions, which typically have lower but more stable margins than the prescription pharmaceutical business. Novartis sold its interest in a consumer joint venture to partner GlaxoSmithKline Plc, gaining cash to invest in innovative drugs. Pfizer Inc. is reviewing its options after the sale of its consumer-health business fizzled in March, with potential suitors such as Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc bowing out.

$1 Billion Business

The acquisition will improve P&G’s geographic scale for over-the-counter health care products, it said in a statement Thursday. Merck’s $1 billion consumer health business grew 6 percent over the past two years and provides a range of products for muscle, joint and back pain, colds and headaches, according to the statement.

“We like the steady, broad-based growth of the OTC Health Care market and are pleased to add the consumer health portfolio,” said David Taylor, Procter & Gamble’s CEO.

Merck sought to divest the unit, which markets vitamins and food supplements, to focus on its pharmaceuticals business. The German conglomerate had said it wouldn’t have the money to bolster the consumer health division as well as test new drugs.

Merck CEO Stefan Oschmann said the divestment is an “important step in our strategic focus on innovation-driven businesses.” The company is separate from U.S.-based Merck & Co.

P&G shares rose 1.3 percent in post-market trading on Wednesday in New York after shifting its third-quarter earnings report to Thursday morning from an initial plan to release results on Friday.