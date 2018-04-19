Lyft Drivers' Suit Against Uber Over Spying Pared Down by Judge

Lyft Drivers' Suit Against Uber Over Spying Pared Down by JudgeBy
Lyft Inc. drivers will be permitted to revise a lawsuit alleging Uber Technologies Inc. spied on them using a software called "Hell" as part of a scheme to gain a competitive edge. A San Francisco federal judge dismissed most of their suit on Wednesday but allowed them to file an amended complaint. The suit seeks to represent a class of Lyft drivers.
Quotes from this Article
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE