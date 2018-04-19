Lyft Drivers' Suit Against Uber Over Spying Pared Down by Judge

A driver uses an Uber Technologies Inc. car service app on a mobile device while driving in Washington, D.C., U.S.

Lyft Inc. drivers will be permitted to revise a lawsuit alleging Uber Technologies Inc. spied on them using a software called "Hell" as part of a scheme to gain a competitive edge. A San Francisco federal judge dismissed most of their suit on Wednesday but allowed them to file an amended complaint. The suit seeks to represent a class of Lyft drivers.