Japanese Inflation Slips as Kuroda Begins New Term at BOJ

Japan’s key price indicator slowed in March after hitting 1 percent in February. That’s a disappointment for Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, who started his second term this month repeating his promises to raise inflation to 2 percent.

Highlights Consumer prices excluding fresh food rose 0.9 percent in March from a year earlier (estimate 0.9 percent).

Stripping out fresh food and energy, prices climbed 0.5 percent (estimate 0.5 percent).

Overall prices gained 1.1 percent (estimate 1.1 percent).

Key Takeaways

The Bank of Japan had been making progress in generating inflation, with domestic demand picking up, although the yen’s rise has complicated the picture. This month Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said he was confident the target would be reached next year, at which point the BOJ would start considering how to normalize monetary policy over the rest of his term.

Economist views

“I expect March numbers to slightly weaken,” said Toru Suehiro, senior market economist at Mizuho Securities Co., before the data were released. “Other leading indicators suggest a slight drop in inflation, while the yen is stronger.”

“Oil prices rising is a boost, but it’s around 68 dollars a barrel. Yes it’s risen from around 50, but compared to a few years ago when it rose from 30 to 50 the increase in percentage point terms is less.”

"Oil prices could heavily influence the outlook from April onward, but assuming the price of Dubai crude stays around USD65/bbl, we forecast core inflation to hold around 0.8-1.0% y/y through midyear, then strengthen to 1.1% y/y in September, marking the peak for 2018," Barclays Securities economists Yuichiro Nagai and Yukito Funakubo wrote in a note last week.

