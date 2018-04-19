Photographer: Bloomberg/Bloomberg

Commodities Shoulder the Blame for Hits to Treasuries and Stocks

By
Sarah Ponczek
  • Runup in metals, oil spur ‘breakout’ in price metrics: Purves
  • Materials prices pushed up on tariff, sanctions, oil

The recent weeks of sanctions, tariff dust-ups and tight oil supplies that jolted commodities prices higher have now got equities and Treasuries investors on the run, according to Weeden & Co.

Unlike in February, when optimism over global growth sent Treasury yields higher, this time it’s the price pressure from rising metals, Weeden’s Michael Purves wrote in a note to investors Thursday.

“This is a key risk,” the analyst said. “Higher rates and inflation without higher economic growth raises the discount rate for equity cash flows (lower P/E) but also raises stagflation risks for the economy and the stock market.”

The S&P 500 halted a three-day rally Thursday as the 10-year Treasury yield pushed above 2.9 percent for the first time since February. Crude pushed toward $70 a barrel in New York, while aluminum’s rallied more than 30 percent since the start of April.

    Quotes from this Article
    Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal.
    LEARN MORE
    Have a confidential news tip?
    Get in touch with our reporters.