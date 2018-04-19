Amazon Prime's Membership and Retention Are Higher Than Costco's

Amazon.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos said the e-commerce giant has exceeded 100 million paid Prime subscribers and will continue to invest to meet “ever-rising” customer expectations.

With a base that tops nine-digits, Prime now has more members than Costco Wholesale Corp. Costco last reported having 90 million members in its fiscal 2017 annual report.

Prime Supremacy Amazon Prime has about 10 million more members than Costco Source: Bloomberg

Analysts have pegged Prime’s retention rate at over 90 percent. Costco, known for its members’ loyalty, has renewal rates that have hovered in the upper 80s since the warehouse chain began disclosing the figure in 2006.

Unparalleled Loyalty Amazon's membership retention rate is reportedly above 90 percent Source: Bloomberg

— With assistance by Spencer Soper