U.S. Debt Load Will Be Worse Than Italy's by 2023, IMF Predicts

Mamma Mia!

In five years, the U.S. government is forecast to have a bleaker debt profile than Italy, the perennial poor man of the Group of Seven industrial nations.

The U.S. debt-to-GDP ratio is projected widen to 116.9 percent by 2023 while Italy’s is seen narrowing to 116.6 percent, according to the latest data from the International Monetary Fund. The U.S. will also place ahead of both Mozambique and Burundi in terms of the weight of its fiscal burden.

Japan, which has the world’s highest debt-to-GDP-ratio, is expected to narrow for the sixth year in a row but remain in top spot in 2023 at 229.6 percent.