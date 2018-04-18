Nasdaq Postpones Opening of Nordic Bourses After Fire Alarm

Nasdaq Inc. delayed the opening of equity and fixed-income trading at several Nordic and Baltic exchanges due to a fire alarm at one of its data centers.

The alarm at the center in Vasby, Sweden, caused “severe connection issues, which has led us to postpone the opening of all Nasdaq Nordic and Baltic markets,” according to a spokesman. “We are working diligently to resolve the issue and open the markets.”

The outage impacts equity and fixed-income trading on bourses in Copenhagen, Helsinki, Reykjavik, Riga, Stockholm, Tallinn and Vilnius, as well as trading in Nordic index, equity and fixed-income derivatives, and commodities. The only Nordic equity market to remain open is Oslo’s OBX, which isn’t part of Nasdaq.