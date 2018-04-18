Gates Sees Promise in Microbiome Studies, New Vaccine Technology

When it comes to making an impact on the future of medicine, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates is looking to new vaccine technology and research on the bacteria that inhabit your gut.

Vaccines that use a mirror image of DNA to halt the growth of bacteria and viruses appear capable of speeding development of the prevention tools dramatically, Gates said in an interview. The vaccines, based on a genetic messenger called mRNA, are under development by companies including Moderna Therapeutics Inc. and CureVac GmbH.

“Even if a new pandemic broke out of something you’d never seen before, you might be able to get a new vaccine developed in months,” as opposed to years, he said on the sidelines of a meeting on malaria in London.

Rapid advances are also taking place in the study of the microbiome -- the bacteria and other microorganisms that live in the human digestive tract -- helping researchers explore the cause of malnutrition, said Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft Corp. More than 100 startups are looking at the field, “leading to lots of insights for many different diseases,” he said.

Malaria Battle

Investors ranging from venture capitalists Seventure Partners and Flagship Pioneering Inc. to pharma giants Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Johnson & Johnson have pledged at least $125 million to startups exploring the use of the microbiome to fight cancer in recent years.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is leading an effort to battle malaria, unveiling an additional $1 billion in investment Wednesday. The foundation, the world’s largest private charity, provided $4.6 billion in 2016 grant support and focuses on areas such as HIV, malaria and tuberculosis, according to its website. Gates himself has a net worth of about $92 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

With malaria, eradicating the mosquito-borne illness will depend on progress in science and technology, including the technique for editing gene sequences called Crispr, Gates said. Scientists are experimenting with modifying mosquitoes’ DNA so that the females that spread malaria become sterile or produce mostly male offspring, which don’t bite. Surveillance tools and computer modeling also will help, he said.

“The problem is that most people with malaria don’t have much money, so their voice in the marketplace in terms of drug priorities from a pure profit point of view will never match rich-world diseases,” Gates said. “We need philanthropic and government money going both to academic groups and to drug companies.”