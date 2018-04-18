Euro-Area Inflation Revised Lower as ECB Prepares Policy Meeting

Officials are debating how, when to wind down stimulus

Euro-area inflation accelerated less than initially estimated last month, a setback for European Central Bank policy makers as they consider winding down unprecedented stimulus.

Consumer prices in the 19-country bloc rose just 1.3 percent in March from a year earlier, according the European Union’s statistical office. While that’s up from 1.1 percent the previous month, the reading falls short of a 1.4 percent initial estimate.

Core inflation, which strips out volatile components such as food and fuel, held at 1 percent for a third month.

A recent slowdown in economic data hasn’t yet eroded confidence among ECB officials, who will next set policy on April 26, that inflation will return gradually to their goal of close to but below 2 percent. At the same time, there are different views among rate setters about when and how to scale back an asset-purchase program introduced more than three years ago to stoke price pressures.

While Germany’s Jens Weidmann and Estonia’s Ardo Hansson have expressed their preference for a faster exit, ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet is among those more cautious. He argued this week that an ample degree of stimulus remains necessary, given “ subdued” inflation developments. Policy makers must be “patient, persistent and prudent,” he also said.

— With assistance by Andre Tartar, and Kristian Siedenburg