Deutsche Bank COO Hammonds to Leave as Exits Continue After CEO

The tumult at the top of Deutsche Bank AG that led to the ouster of Chief Executive Officer John Cryan last week has now claimed its chief operating officer and head of investor relations.

Chief Operating Officer Kim Hammonds’s tenure at the bank will end “by mutual agreement” at the annual general meeting on May 24, according to a statement issued late Wednesday. Earlier, the bank announced in a memo to employees that John Andrews, head of investor relations for five years, is leaving because of the recent management change.

“Kim Hammonds has been a breath of fresh air, bringing an outsider’s perspective with deep experience in transformational change,” Paul Achleitner, chairman of the supervisory board, said in the release. The bank will appoint a new COO “in the near future,” after consulting with regulators, it said.

The moves come days after Christian Sewing took over from Cryan amid questions about the direction of Europe’s largest investment bank and a share slump. Sewing’s appointment as CEO was the third major change at the top of Deutsche Bank in six years, and followed weeks of intense speculation about the bank’s management that created chaos atop the firm. Marcus Schenck, the co-head of the investment bank, also left in the shakeup as the company debates how big a role it wants to play in global investment banking.

“The way Achleitner replaced the CEO was unprofessional and damaging for everyone involved,” Klaus Nieding, vice president of shareholder advisory DSW, said by phone before the announcement of Hammonds’ departure. “But Hammond’s demise is of her own making. She shouldn’t have made those comments,” he said, referring to controversial comments made by her about Deutsche Bank at an internal event in March.

In a separate development, at least four investment bankers at Deutsche Bank’s London office are leaving, people familiar with the matter said Wednesday. The departures include Guillaume Gnech, a director in equity derivatives trading, Neal Naidoo, who worked in systematic trading, and Jonny Edelman in hedge fund sales.

Naidoo and Gnech didn’t respond to phone calls. Edelman declined to comment.

Cryan was unable to restore revenue growth after cutting risk and settling legacy misconduct cases. Last year, he raised 8 billion euros ($9.9 billion) from investors in a share sale to shore up capital and revive the investment bank. This year, he sold a minority stake in Deutsche Bank’s DWS asset management business in an IPO.

Under Cryan, Hammonds was tasked with bringing the bank’s information technology costs down and streamlining the number of operating systems. But concerns about slow progress have led to skepticism among supervisory board members and management that she’s the right person, people familiar with the matter said earlier this month. Her standing was hurt further when, at a recent internal event, she called Deutsche Bank “the most dysfunctional company” she’d ever worked for.

Andrews will be replaced by James Rivett, currently head of fixed-income investor relations. Before Deutsche Bank, Andrews had also headed investor relations at Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., according to his LinkedIn profile.

