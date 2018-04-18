Bank Rule Changes Chip Away at Those Pesky Stress Tests

After a slow start, the Trump administration, with the help of Congress, may actually be "doing a number" to Dodd-Frank financial regulations, as the president promised he would, even bigger than many people realize.

The changes to banking rules, though often incremental, have been coming pretty fast, and at the very least they highlight the many levers the administration and lawmakers have for deregulation. When a proposal to increase the leverage ratio of shadow-bank-like business development companies fell out of the Senate's Dodd-Frank rollback last month because it was seen as too much of a giveaway to big banks, it passed as a late addition to the spending bill. A change to the supplementary leverage ratio for the biggest banks that Citigroup reportedly pushed was also omitted from the Senate's overhaul, but the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency indicated last week that they might make a similar change on their own.

Then there are the changes to the big-bank stress tests that the Fed put out for comment last week. The initial analysis was that a new rule that would force banks to hold more capital in the following year if they performed poorly was a negative for the big banks. The Wall Street Journal called it a "letdown" for Wall Street. But the rule change would give the banks a lot more flexibility on what they can do to pass the test, which could mean fewer bad scores and make the penalty for doing badly moot. My colleagues at Bloomberg View don't like the changes but are particularly unimpressed with the loosening of the leverage ratio.

But another change to the stress tests that has mostly gone unnoticed might end up being more significant, with the potential to kill them altogether. The change, which was also proposed and put out for comment by the Fed, eliminates failing grades on the quantitative portion of the test.

To consider the impact, it's helpful to recall the origins of the stress tests. In early 2009, Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, as well as his predecessor, Hank Paulson, had said every way possible that no more big banks would fail. Nonetheless, few believed the financial crisis was over. So Geithner, along with Ben Bernanke at the Fed, proposed that the large banks undergo a stress test. The test was supposed to grade the health of the big banks, but what the government really wanted was the ability to slap an all-clear sign on the banking sector.

Crisis Cure The stress test is credited with helping to end the financial panic that followed the fall of Lehman Brothers Source: Bloomberg

The problem was that if regulators just announced they had run the tests and that the big banks were safe, as they regularly did, no one would believe them. So the Fed made a big deal of the test and publicly released much of the numbers and the results that it produced, not all of them good. The transparency worked. Bank stocks rallied, as did the rest of the market. The lending market began to thaw. The very public stress test received credit for finally stemming the tide of the financial crisis, so much so that a year or so later, it was proposed that regulators make the public stress test an annual event, which it has been ever since.

What has made the stress test a success is its transparency. There is some wiggle room, but all the big banks essentially face the same test -- the parameters of which are public -- and receive a numerical score that generally has to be above the same minimum. Get a number above that, and you pass. Under the proposed rules, every bank will face a different minimum score, which will change year to year. And even if a bank doesn't clear that minimum, it still won't fail.

No Longer Pass-Fail Last year, all of the banks passed the Fed's annual stress test by clearing the 3 percent pass-fail line, which the Fed is proposing to discard Source: Federal Reserve

Karen Shaw Petrou, managing partner of Federal Financial Analytics, who is widely viewed by both sides of the bank regulation debate as incredibly smart, contends that a case can be made that the Fed's proposed changes to the stress test, including removing failing grades, will actually make the next financial crisis less severe by not restricting lending. But for that to be the case, the flexibility that the changes envision would have to be calibrated just right. In all likelihood, during the next financial crisis, regulators, and investors, would lock down the banks just as they did in the last one. That's what happens in panics.

Banks could still fail the test, even after the Fed's proposed changes, but only for qualitative reasons. Some of the biggest failures on past stress tests have been for qualitative reasons, but it's never really clear what the Fed means when it finds that a bank lacks proper controls or poor oversight, and regulators rarely explain. The more the annual stress tests become an impenetrable black box, the less useful they will be. It also gives bank executives, who have never been very fond of the stress tests, a better ability to argue that the annual ritual has become just that, adding little value. With little sunlight coming through, the public and bank watchdogs might eventually agree, and investors would lose a valuable tool.

