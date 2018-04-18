Asia Stocks Face Mixed Start; Treasuries Retreat: Markets Wrap

Asian stocks headed for a mixed start following a U.S. session dominated by the drop in Treasuries, as investors continue to assess the speed of monetary policy tightening. Oil surged.

Treasury yields climbed to 2.87 percent in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s Beige Book report that showed a solid outlook for the economy despite trade concerns. The dollar rose and the S&P 500 eked out a small advance. Among the biggest gainers in U.S. stocks were energy firms as an industry report showed crude inventories fell.

With investor optimism on the economy being tested increasingly by the flattening yield curve, geopolitical tensions showed continued signs of dissipating. The U.S. said it’s already started direct talks with North Korea and Russian leader Vladimir Putin was said to be seeking to dial down tensions with America. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and U.S. President Donald Trump are holding a press conference as their summit in Florida finishes.

Elsewhere, nickel surged to the highest in more than three years on the London Metal Exchange on worries that the metal used in stainless steel could be caught in the crossfire of any further sanctions against Russia. Turkey’s lira extended gains after Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for snap elections.

Here’s what to watch out for this week:

Finance ministers and central bank chiefs from around the world gather for spring meetings at the IMF in Washington.

Bank Indonesia will probably hold its benchmark at 4.25 percent, extending a pause after easing in August and September was followed by bouts of rupiah weakness. T

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average climbed 0.1 percent in Singapore.

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index and on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4 percent.

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.1 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 1 percent.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 percent.

The euro was steady at $1.2380.

The British pound held at $1.4206.

The Japanese yen traded at 107.22 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries increased four basis points to 2.87 percent, the highest in more than three weeks.

Commodities