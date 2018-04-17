China Gives Tesla Something It Can Use: a Pitch

There was a time when news of China lifting restrictions on foreign car-makers would have virtually guaranteed a pop in Tesla Inc.'s stock. Not on Tuesday:

Good News Is No News Tuesday's news about China liberalizing its automotive sector didn't do much for Tesla's stock Data: Bloomberg; graphic by Bloomberg Gadfly

As my colleague Chris Bryant wrote here, electric-vehicle makers such as Tesla will be free to set up shop on their own in China this year, far sooner than producers of traditional passenger vehicles, which must wait until 2022.

Lengthy talks with Chinese officials to set up a factory there have stalled because Tesla reportedly wants full ownership rather than the typical joint-venture structure, Bloomberg News reported earlier this year. The new regime should overcome this hurdle and let Tesla get on the ground in the world's biggest and fastest-growing market for electric vehicles, with less concern about sharing technology with local partners-cum-rivals.

It would also alleviate the recent scare about tariffs being slapped on Tesla's already pricey cars in a country that accounts for almost a fifth of its revenue:

Must-Have Market Tesla's revenue in China has quadrupled in the past four years, making it one of the company's largest markets Data: Bloomberg; graphic by Bloomberg Gadfly

One big reason the vision of a bustling new Tesla factory in China isn't working the usual stock-market magic is that Tesla's existing factory on this side of the Pacific is bustling less than usual. It emerged on Monday evening that the production line for the Model 3 was shutting down for a few days. Given that repeated delays in the promised ramp-up of this crucial car played a big role in the recent sell-off in Tesla's shares, it's not surprising this present reality somewhat overshadows any trans-Pacific promise.

Yet it's possible that China's move could help Tesla in one crucial respect.

The shadow hanging over Tesla is that it almost certainly needs to raise capital this year -- especially if the Model 3's problems persist. Indeed, the company's own insistence that it wouldn't need to tap the markets, delivered with its quarterly sales release, had that caveat:

Tesla continues to target a production rate of approximately 5,000 units per week in about three months, laying the groundwork for Q3 to have the long-sought ideal combination of high volume, good gross margin and strong positive operating cash flow. As a result, Tesla does not require an equity or debt raise this year, apart from standard credit lines. [Emphasis mine.]

Starting with a December 2017 baseline of $5.4 billion of liquidity, analysts' forecasts of Tesla's cash burn and the maturity schedule on convertible debt -- which is out of the money -- show Tesla has little wiggle room over the next 12 months if the unexpected happens (say, forecasts turn out to be too optimistic?):

The Burning Issue Tesla's cash burn and upcoming debt maturities suggest a new equity raise would be wise Data: Bloomberg, Bloomberg Gadfly analysis; graphic by Bloomberg Gadfly

That projection rather undercuts the idea of Tesla breaking ground in China anytime soon ... unless, of course, it raised new money to do so.

And here's where China's announcement could help now. It could offer Tesla a hopeful narrative around which to build a pitch for raising new equity later this year; one that is quite separate from the troubled Model 3 headlines.

Over the years, the promise of new products and opportunities has helped Tesla tap markets repeatedly for the external capital it needs. Back in February, I noted that CEO Elon Musk expressed his excitement about the planned Model Y vehicle, as well as the need for some spending to gear up for it.

The vision thing has provided both the lure for investors and the justification for raising money in the first place. A new Chinese factory looks impractical for now, but the mere prospect of it could be put to use. Whether that sort of pitch would actually be attractive is an entirely separate question.

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Bloomberg LP and its owners.