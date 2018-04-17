U.S. Supreme Court Tosses Law Used to Deport Convicted Criminals

Court ruling comes as Trump tries to step up deportations

The U.S. Supreme Court threw out a provision in federal immigration law that was used to deport foreigners convicted of serious crimes.

The justices, voting 5-4 Tuesday on the core question, said the law’s definition of "crime of violence" was so vague as to be unconstitutional. People convicted of a violent crime are subject to mandatory deportation, meaning government officials don’t have discretion to let them stay.

Writing for the court, Justice Elena Kagan said the law’s definition of a violent crime was similar to a provision in the Armed Career Criminal Act that the justices have ruled was unconstitutionally vague.

As in the career-criminal law, the immigration provision "produces more unpredictability and arbitrariness than the due process clause tolerates," Kagan wrote.

The ruling comes as President Donald Trump’s administration tries to step up deportations. The decision is a victory for James Dimaya, a Philippine citizen who was twice convicted of residential burglary in California and has been fighting deportation efforts.

The court took the unusual step of hearing arguments twice in the case, scheduling a second session after Neil Gorsuch was sworn in as the ninth justice.

The case is Sessions v. Dimaya, 15-1498.