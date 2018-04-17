Say Goodbye to Spring. Arctic Weather Drives Cold Across U.S.

More snow, ice may be in store for Northeast this week

Your Spring Break is over.

The calendar says it’s mid-April, but snow and ice may be headed for northern New York and New England later this week, according to Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster at the U.S. Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland. Places that had a nice, sunny day this past weekend probably won’t see warm temperatures again for at least several days.

Blame the Arctic. Weather patterns up there haven’t been changing much, and that’s driving colder temperatures across most of North America. The only part of the U.S. that’s bucked that trend this month has been in the Southwest, where parts of California, New Mexico, Arizona and southern Utah have had above-average temperatures, Oravec said.

Colder-than-normal temperatures will continue to grip most of the U.S. through this weekend, and may last through the end of April in the East, according to Bradley Harvey, lead meteorologist at forecaster Radiant Solutions.

In Boston -- where marathon runners Monday braved frigid weather, driving rain and howling winds -- Thursday may only be a little bit nicer. Temperatures are expected to reach 44 degrees Fahrenheit, (6.7 Celsius), 13 below average, according to AccuWeather.

And for anyone in New York City and other regions where temperatures zoomed this past Saturday and sun-starved residents flocked to parks and other outdoor spaces, well, hope you enjoyed it.

“No matter what weather pattern you’re in, you can have breaks, and we had a temporary break,” Oravec said. “Now, we’re right back into our general below-average-temperature pattern.”