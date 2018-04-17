Southwest Jet Lands After Engine Blowout Shatters Window

A Southwest Airlines plane sits on the runway at the Philadelphia International Airport on April 17, 2018.

A Southwest Airlines Co. jetliner carrying 148 people made an emergency landing in Philadelphia after an engine blew out, forcing the temporary suspension of flights in and out of the airport.

The cabin depressurized when engine debris broke a window, according to an NBC affiliate. Local media reports said one person was taken to a hospital.

The plane landed safely at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at Philadelphia International Airport. Television feeds and photos posted on Twitter show the front of the left engine on the Boeing Co. 737-700 was ripped open.

The Federal Aviation Administration halted some arrivals and departures at the Philadelphia airport but reopened it shortly before 2 p.m., according to an agency website. The crew of the plane reported that it suffered damage to its fuselage and at least one window, according to the FAA.

Southwest said the flight, which was bound for Dallas from New York’s LaGuardia airport, had 143 customers and five crew members.

Reports of shrapnel shattering a window suggest that the engine broke apart in what is known as an “uncontained” failure. U.S. regulations require engines to be covered in tough casings designed to prevent metal from flying into fuel tanks and passenger areas if an engine breaks apart.

The plane in Tuesday’s emergency was powered by CFM56 engines, which are made by CFM International Inc., a joint venture between General Electric Co. and France’s Safran SA. CFM, the sole supplier of engines for 737-700 planes, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a tweet it was sending a team to investigate. The NTSB investigates the most serious engine failures and conducted a probe of a similar Southwest incident in 2016 involving the same type of engine.

In that incident, a fan blade snapped off a Southwest 737-700 engine mid-flight, sending debris slamming into the plane and damaging the fuselage, wing and tail. Investigators with the NTSB later found evidence of a crack consistent with metal fatigue on the titanium-alloy blade. No one on the plane was hurt.

While engine failures haven’t caused a major catastrophic airline accident in the U.S. in decades, incidents that threaten safety continue to occur.

On Oct. 28, 2016, an engine on an American Airlines plane exploded on a Chicago runway as it was preparing to take off, triggering a massive blaze that melted one wing. A disk within the GE CF6-80 engine was later found to have a manufacturing defect, the NTSB said. Pieces of the spinning disk flew as far as 2,920 feet (890 meters), striking a warehouse. The

plane was a Boeing 767.

The 737-700 was delivered in August 2000 and only owned by the budget carrier, FAA records show. The model is the smallest jetliner currently manufactured by Boeing and is the heart of Southwest’s all-737 fleet. The Texas carrier has hunted for used -700s in recent years as it parked an earlier version known as the 737 Classics.

— With assistance by Julie Johnsson, Rick Clough, and Mary Schlangenstein