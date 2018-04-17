Macro Hedge Fund Up 14.5% in First Quarter Sees Dollar Falling

Hedge-fund manager Said Haidar predicts the global economy is going to keep chugging along. He just doesn’t expect that growth to benefit the dollar.

For the chief executive officer of Haidar Capital Management, who manages a macro fund with about $400 million in assets, one key is that the U.S. economy may struggle to outpace its counterparts after almost nine years of expansion.

“U.S. potential growth is lower than other countries’, so in other words everyone can play catch-up to us,” Haidar said. “Arguably the dollar got a little expensive, it’s just unwinding a small fraction of its rally.”

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is down about 3.5 percent in 2018, following a slump of around 8.5 percent in 2017 that halted a four-year climb. Haidar says the yen and euro are among currencies that he finds are still cheap relative to the dollar.

In his view, long-term fair value for the dollar-yen rate is around 90-95 yen per dollar, compared with about 107 now. He anticipates the Bank of Japan will unwind its quantitative easing, benefiting the yen. To be sure, that argument has its detractors.

For the euro, he sees fair value at around $1.35, from about $1.2350 now. He expects the European Central Bank will turn more hawkish than President Mario Draghi is currently signaling.

Haidar said his fund, the Jupiter Fund, logged a first-quarter gain of about 14.5 percent, thanks to a 13 percent advance in January. Macro hedge funds overall fell about one percent in the year’s first three months, according to Hedge Fund Research Inc.’s Macro (Total) Index.

Below are some of the money manager’s other views.

Sterling Strength

He’s bullish on the British pound, and says the Bank of England will likely raise rates in May and November, and then potentially twice in both 2019 and 2020. That path would be more aggressive than the total of three hikes in three years that markets are pricing in.

The rates of wage growth and unemployment in the U.K. are similar to the U.S., and inflation is above target, giving the BOE room to tighten, Haidar reasons.

“We’re long sterling because it’s a little cheap,” he said. “It’s still cheap compared to what it was pre-Brexit. You’re going to see it strengthen further against the euro.”

Fed Expectations

When it comes to interest rates, Haidar says the bond market is overestimating the potential for an American recession in the next couple years. In his analysis, traders are reluctant to price in more than around a 2.75 percent terminal Fed funds rate. In comparison, the median of Fed policy makers’ projections is for the target rate to rise to about 3.38 percent in 2020.

“What really looks mispriced in the Treasury market is if you look at the forward yields, there’s only one-and-a-half hikes priced into 2019, and then after that there’s only five basis points for the next three years or something,” he said. “There’s nothing priced into the yield curve.”

U.S. Politics

He also has his eye on American politics.

U.S. domestic events could hurt the dollar if Democrats seem poised to take the House of Representatives in November’s midterm elections or if Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian interference in U.S. elections seems to be heating up. Either scenario could undermine the greenback by increasing political risk, he said.

“I don’t think the market is seriously looking at that yet, but if it really became an issue those would probably be negative for the dollar,” he said.

