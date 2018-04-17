Trump Considering New Russia Sanctions Despite ‘Confusion,’ Kudlow Says

UN Ambassador Haley ‘ahead of the curve’ on them, he says

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said the Trump administration is considering more sanctions against Russia, but U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley “got ahead of the curve” in discussing them publicly.

“We have a set of sanctions, and additional sanctions are under consideration,” Kudlow told reporters in a briefing ahead of a meeting between President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Haley said Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation” that “you will see that Russian sanctions will be coming down. Secretary Steven Mnuchin will be announcing those on Monday, if he hasn’t already.”

Asked about Haley’s comments, Kudlow said “There might have been some momentary confusion about that.”

The Trump administration hasn’t yet decided on additional sanctions, he said.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders also said no decision had yet been made on new Russia sanctions in a statement Monday.

“We are considering additional sanctions on Russia and a decision will be made in the near future,” Sanders said in the statement.