Japan’s Automakers Risk Missing Global Car Connectivity Boom

In the race to build cars with digitally connected services, Toyota Motor Corp.and Nissan Motor Co. risk being held back by their home market of Japan. Rivals including General Motors Co. are betting on connectivity for new revenue streams as buyers in the U.S., Europe and China embrace on-board shopping, entertainment and customized coupons. SBD Automotive predicts that two-thirds of cars in U.S. and Europe will have embedded connectivity features by 2020, while in Japan such services will be in less than a third of vehicles.