The IRS’s Online Filing System Is Having Issues on Tax Day

The U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s online filing system was experiencing malfunctions on Tuesday -- the day tax returns are due for most taxpayers.

“Currently, certain IRS systems are experiencing technical difficulties,” the IRS said in a statement. “Taxpayers should continue filing their tax returns as they normally would.”

Every year the IRS processes more than 120 million tax returns that arrive by mid-April and spits back some $300 billion in refunds. Tax Day is on April 17 this year, since April 15 was a Sunday and April 16 was a holiday in Washington.

It’s unclear what triggered the glitch at the IRS. An alert message pops up when users select "Bank Account (Direct Pay)" on the agency’s website; it says the service is currently unavailable. The same message appears when choosing to apply for a payment plan or view account information.

Tom Nemet, an accountant in Hamden, Connecticut, said that his software had shown the IRS system was down when he tried to send in client returns earlier Tuesday. Nemet said he thought those returns and six-month extensions would still be considered as filed on time.

“We understand that the IRS is experiencing technical difficulties today with the transmission of direct tax return payments,” Representative Richard Neal, the top Democrat on the House Ways and Means Committee, said in a statement. “Given this news, I hope that the IRS will make accommodations so that every taxpayer attempting to file today has a fair shot to do so without penalty.”

House lawmakers are scheduled to vote this week on a package of bipartisan bills to retool the agency -- including modernizing its information technology systems. The package wouldn’t require appropriators to provide additional money to the agency.