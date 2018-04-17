Goldman Breaks From Wall Street Pack With Bond-Trading Boom

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is once again a Wall Street outlier, but this time in a good way.

The bank, which suffered a trading slump last year that was steeper than its rivals, said Tuesday that first-quarter trading revenue surged 31 percent, the biggest increase on Wall Street so far. It also reported the largest jump in fixed-income trading, after rivals Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. posted surprise declines.

Results from the first three months of this year are helping erase bad memories from 2017, which included the worst annual commodities performance in Goldman Sachs’s 19-year history as a public company. The first-quarter trading gains contributed to the highest revenue in three years and profit that surpassed analysts’ expectations.

“It won’t always be this good, but sure is cool to see a good old Goldman beat in a quarter that was far from the perfect backdrop,” Glenn Schorr, a bank analyst at Evercore ISI, wrote in a note to clients. “We’ll see how much investors believe in the sustainability of it all.”

Bloomberg Intelligence's Alison Williams examines first-quarter results from Goldman Sachs Group.

The trading struggles in 2017 raised questions about the bank’s strategy and led to admissions that the firm hadn’t focused enough on corporate clients. Chief Executive Officer Lloyd Blankfein has maintained that many of the issues in the company’s biggest business are cyclical and would improve with more active markets. Goldman Sachs benefited from a return of volatility to equity markets in the first quarter.

Goldman Sachs, which gained 1.2 percent this year through Monday, advanced 0.7 percent to $259.80 in early New York trading at 8:16 a.m. The KBW Bank Index has declined 0.2 percent this year.

Fixed-income trading benefited from better results in currencies, commodities and credit products, offsetting lower revenue from interest-rate products and mortgages, Goldman Sachs said. The equities division reported gains in derivatives and cash products. The trading unit generated its highest quarterly revenue in three years.

The segment that includes private equity style investments in companies and debt, called investing and lending, posted a 43 percent increase in revenue to $2.09 billion. The jump was driven by a “significant” increase in gains from private equity and higher net interest income on debt securities and loans.

Role Reversal After a tough 2017, Goldman's fixed-income trading desk's revenue gains surpass its rivals Source: Company filings

The succession race to replace Blankfein became clearer last month, when David Solomon was named sole president of the bank and Harvey Schwartz, president and co-chief operating officer, said he was stepping down. While Schwartz rose up through the trading ranks, Solomon built his reputation in the investment-banking operation.

Within the investment-banking unit, debt-underwriting revenue of $797 million was the second-highest quarterly total in the firm’s history, helped by investment-grade, leveraged-finance and asset-backed business.